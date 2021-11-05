Update: Police ID suspect who shot at Taylorsville officer then took his own life

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville Police have released the name of a man who shot at an officer and then took his own life following a search for him early Thursday morning.

The deceased is 29-year-old Aaron Troy Michael Rehn, according to a statement by the Taylorsville Police Department. “There were no warrants for his arrest and he was not currently on probation or parole. It is believed he was homeless,” the TCPD said.

“A Taylorsville officer approached Rehn early Thursday morning at the Speedway gas station, 3587 W. 4700 South, after observing suspicious activity there around 4:30 a.m.,” the news release said. “At that point, Rehn fled the gas station parking lot on foot and a short distance later, fired at the officer multiple times.”

Police issued a shelter-in-place alert for the surrounding area as they searched for him. Rehn was spotted by 12-year-old Lucas Mann around 7 a.m. Rehn was hiding in the Manns’ window well to the basement of their Taylorsville home when Lucas, who was getting ready for school, saw him and alerted his parents, who called 911.

“The bravery of young Lucas made all the difference in resolving this case,” said Taylorsville Police Chief Brady Cottam. “His quick thinking and calm response are remarkable. We are so grateful to him and his family.”

After he was spotted, Rehn ran into the Manns’ neighborhood where police found and confronted him, and he took his own life, the statement said.

It remains unknown why Rehn chose to flee from the Taylorsville officer and shoot at him before eluding police and shooting himself. “These cases take time to put all the facts together toward concluding exactly what happened and why,” Cottam said. “Sometimes we never find out the whys.”

The night of the search, law enforcement officers from multiple agencies were called in to establish a containment area while residents were advised to shelter-in-place by way of reverse 911 calls.

The Department of Public Safety helicopter also joined in the manhunt.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by an outside police agency.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.