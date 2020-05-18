Update: Police ID teen victim of shooting in West Valley City park

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified an 18-year-old man who died after being shot in the chest at Kings Pointe Park in West Valley City Saturday.

“The victim in the shooting homicide has been identified as Lewis Orlando Jensen,” said a tweet from West Valley City Police Department Monday afternoon. “A 16-year-old suspect in this case is in custody on unrelated charges. Another suspect is outstanding.”

West Valley City officers responded to the park, at 1330 W. Rothchild Drive (3665 South), at about 6:10 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

WVCPD Lt. Justin Wyckoff said at the scene that the victim was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition and was not breathing on his own.

A little before 10 p.m., police reported on Twitter that the young man had died.

Wyckoff said the trouble began when two groups of people had a disagreement and showed up at the park to fight.

One group was in a vehicle, and “at one point, a passenger in the vehicle got out and fired a couple shots,” Wyckoff said. The victim was shot once.

Detectives were called to the scene, and officials have been working on leads to locate the suspect and others who were in the vehicle.

“There were lots of witnesses,” Wyckoff said. “People walking around all over the place.”

Officers have been speaking with witnesses and checking with neighboring homes for any security cameras that may have captured all or some of the incident.

The area in which the shooting took place was roped off in order to preserve any evidence.

Wyckoff said it was too early in the investigation to determine if the shooting was gang-related.

Police are asking anyone with information that may help in the investigation to call 801-840-4000.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.