Update: Police ID victim in North Ogden shooting; 3 people arrested

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a man shot and killed early Saturday morning in North Ogden, and say they now have arrested three people in connection with the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Dalton Wood, 29, of North Ogden, said a news release Sunday morning from North Ogden Police spokesman Lt. Jeremy Hindes.

Officers from North Ogden City and Weber/Morgan Homicide Task Force detectives have made three arrests related to the shooting, the news release said.

Ryan Joseph Dash, 32, and Angela Lynn Valdez, 38, both of Ogden City were located and arrested in Ogden City. Brian Christopher Jenson of Brigham City was located and arrested in Brigham City. Officials did not say what charges the three are facing.

North Ogden officers responded to calls reporting shots fired at about 12:17 a.m. on the 400 East block of 1700 North, an earlier police statement said.

The callers reported that someone at that location had been shot.

“Officers responded to the scene and located a 29-year-old victim in the street. North View Fire (also) responded to the scene and transported the male to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

Witnesses said they saw two unknown people leaving the area, possibly in a dark-colored SUV.

Officers shut down 1700 North from Washington Boulevard to one block east of Washington as they searched for shell casings, using flashlights to illuminate the dark street.

“From the initial information officers received, it appears the parties possibly knew each other and this was not a random act of violence,” the initial NOPD statement said.

“The case is still open and under investigation, so more details may come at a later date,” the Sunday news release said.

Gephardt Daily is following this story and will update as more information becomes available.