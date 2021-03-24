Update: Police ID woman killed in Herriman crash

HERRIMAN, Utah, March 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have released the identity of a woman killed in a crash in Herriman on March 10.

The deceased is Gloria Neilson, 89, of Bluffdale, said a news release from Herriman Police Department.

At approximately 4:25 p.m., police responded 6400 W. Main St. on a report of a vehicle accident with injuries, said a previous news release.

“Officers arrived on scene and observed the accident involved two vehicles,” the news release said.

“Unified Fire Authority also responded to the scene and provided medical attention for the injured parties. An 89-year-old female was transported to the hospital by air ambulance, and another 91-year-old male was transported by ambulance to the hospital.”

Neilson succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be involved at this time, the news release said.

The South Valley CRASH Team was requested at the scene to investigate the accident. This team is made up of members from the Herriman Police Department, South Jordan Police Department and Riverton Police Department.

“We urge all motor vehicle occupants to always buckle up, put away distractions, obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices, and never drive impaired,” the news release said.