Update: Police identify Herriman man shot, killed after shooting at officers, neighboring homes

HERRIMAN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the 38-year-old Herriman man shot and killed by law enforcement after shooting at officers and neighboring homes Sunday.

Alma Worthington was shot and killed about 9:15 p.m. following a 5 1/2-hour standoff with police at his home at 13073 S. Keegan Drive, Herriman police said in a news release Monday.

Worthington was armed with a semi-automatic rife and had just exited the back door of his home when he died in an exchange of gunfire with SWAT officers, police said.

Worthington called 911 about 3:45 p.m. and told emergency dispatchers “he was armed and was thinking of harming himself,” the release states. He also “threatened to shoot anyone who came to his residence,” police said.

Police say Worthington was an active member of the Utah National Guard, and members of his guard unit “responded to the operations area and assisted our negotiators in attempting to de-escalate the situation,” the release states.

“For several hours, specialized negotiators and members of the subject’s family attempted to convince him to surrender peacefully. He made it very clear to us throughout the afternoon and evening that he was going to force officers to end his life.”

Officers also contacted Worthington by phone throughout the evening to provide him with resources and options, police said.

“During these conversations, [Worthington] began firing shots from a semi-automatic rifle outside his home in the direction of neighboring residences,” the release states.

Herriman police were joined by officers from the Riverton and South Jordan police departments, and surrounded Worthington’s home, according to the news release. The South Valley SWAT Team also responded, police said.

“Armored vehicles were deployed containing SWAT operators to surround the residence while negotiators attempted to talk the subject down. Every attempt made by our officers to de-escalate the situation was met with an escalating action by the subject,” according to the news release.

“Throughout the negotiations, multiple rounds were fired inside the residence by the subject, oftentimes in rapid volleys. It was clear the subject was attempting to elicit a response from officers, but they showed restraint and were patient.”

At some point, Worthington started shooting from inside his home at other residences, and officers determined nearby residents needed to be evacuated, police said.

“Members from the Unified Police Department’d SWAT Team responded with an armored vehicle to begin evacuations. When [Worthington] observed the activities of the tactical units, he began firing rounds at the armored vehicles.

“As he continued to engage the SWAT Team members with gunfire, [Worthington] exited the back door of his residence, while still firing rounds, and members of the SWAT Team at that point returned fire.”

Worthington was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

“PTSD is real and its impact is felt by many. Our thoughts are with the Worthington family. They will bear the effects of this tragedy for many years to come, as will our officers who were forced into a no-win situation, and the residents of the surrounding neighborhood,” Herriman police said in the news release.

During the standoff, police issued a reverse-911 call to inform neighboring residents to shelter in place, through some residents in nearby communities also received the alert, police said.

Because the success of reverse-911 calls depends on the number of landlines or cellphone users who have opted in, its effects can be limited, police said.

“We activated a limited section of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) through Salt Lake County Emergency Management in an attempt to reach more of the immediate neighborhood,” according to the news release.

“IPAWS works by identifying mobile subscribers connected to a specific cell phone tower to push notifications. Clearly, the reach of the notification was much broader than we intended, and we apologize to our neighboring communities outside the affected area for any inconvenience or confusion caused by the alert.”

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by UPD, Herriman police said. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.

“We urge anyone experiencing mental health crisis to please reach out through the SafeUT app, the national 988 mental health crisis line, or one of the many other resources available through public and private organizations to help those in crisis find a healthy way out,” the news release states.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 – for free, confidential and caring support – 24/7.