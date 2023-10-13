Update: Police identify man, 23, killed in downtown Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the 23-year-old man shot and killed early Friday in downtown Salt Lake City.

Rory Swimm was found on the ground near 600 East and 200 South when officers responded at 1:43 a.m., Salt Lake City police said in a news release.

“During life-saving efforts, emergency crews realized Swimm had been shot,” the release says. “Swimm died on scene.”

Police say Swimm got into an argument with at least one other person, who then shot him near the southwest corner of 600 East and 200 South. The suspect or suspects then got into a car and left the area, police said.

“Detectives do not believe there is any immediate threat to the community,” the release says, noting it’s the 14th homicide in Salt Lake City this year.

Additional officers responded to help secure the area and to search for possible suspects and witnesses.

Detectives are asking community members who live or work within the area of 100 South to 400 South and 500 East to 700 East to review home or business security cameras between 1:15 a.m. and 2 a.m.

“Detectives are interested in reviewing any footage that may show a group of people walking together or any vehicles coming or leaving the area at a high rate of speed,” the release says.

“It is possible the suspect or suspects may have ditched evidence behind. Anyone who finds anything suspicious is instructed not to touch or move the object and instead call 911 so officers can investigate.”