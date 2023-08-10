Update: Police identify man, 36, killed in West Valley City shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the 36-year-old man shot and killed Wednesday night in West Valley City.

Marcus Garcia was found dead in the street about 11:10 p.m. near 4200 S. Bluebird Circle, West Valley City police said.

Police said Garcia suffered a gunshot wound to his face. Witnesses later told police that a vehicle with at least two people inside fled the scene.

“The suspects in this case are still outstanding. Witnesses report a light blue or silver sedan fled the scene,” WVCPD stated on social media.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 801-840-4000.