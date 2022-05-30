Update: Police identify man killed in parking lot of Salt Lake City senior complex

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a man shot and killed Sunday in the parking lot of a senior living apartment complex.

Robert Barros, 40, was found with a gunshot wound at 11:44 a.m. in the parking lot at Taylor Gardens Apartments, 1790 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City police said in a news release. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but Barros died at the scene, police said.

Police say Barros pulled the silver Chevy Impala he was driving into the apartment complex parking lot and was followed by a white Honda that seemed to be tailing him.

There were at least two people in the Honda, which arrived in the parking lot after Barros parked, police said.

“At some point, Barros exited his vehicle and was shot,” according to the news release. “After shooting Barros, the suspect got into Barros’ car, stole it, and left south on West Temple.”

The Honda then left heading north on West Temple, police said. No description of the driver was available. Based on the preliminary investigation, the shooting does not appear to be random, police said.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating the two vehicles. The license plate number of the silver Chevy Impala is U036VH, police said.

“The description of the second car is limited. Detectives believe it is a white, four-door Honda passenger car with dark tinted windows,” the news release states.

Anyone who sees either car or has information about the case is asked to call 9-1-1 and reference Salt Lake City police case No. 22-100925.

Police also are asking any West Temple residents or businesses with surveillance video to check the period between 11:45 a.m. and noon, and let them know if they recorded any speeding vehicles headed south.