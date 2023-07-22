Update: Police identify man who died after crashing into tree in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the 74-year-old man who died after crashing his car into a tree near Salt Lake City International Airport.

Calvert Lacy died Friday afternoon after crashing into a tree near 5040 W. Harold Gatty Drive, Salt Lake City police said. Investigators say Lacy likely suffered a medical episode prior to the one-car crash.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Lacy died at the scene, police said.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.