Update: Police investigating suspicious death of woman in Salt Lake City seek tips, video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Salt Lake City and are asking for the public’s help.

On Monday, at about 6:30 p.m., Salt Lake City police were informed of a body in the area of 1715 W. 200 South.

They arrived to find a deceased adult female, and homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation.

Police say they are working to determine how the woman died and how she came to be in the industrial area near Redwood Road and Interstate 80.

They would like to hear from anyone who has any information or video that could help in the investigation.

