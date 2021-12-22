Update: Police locate missing South Salt Lake man

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake Police said Wednesday morning a missing South Salt Lake man has been located.

A Silver Alert was issued Monday for Mark Eugene Hudgins, 64, who suffers from diabetes and a traumatic brain injury, the Silver Alert notice said. A South Salt Lake Police notice said Hudgins also suffers from hypothyroidism and may be disoriented. He left without his diabetes medication or warm clothing.

He had last been seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at Grace Mary Manor, 19 E. Gregson Ave., the alert said.

A Facebook post from SSLPD Wednesday late morning says: “We just received the BEST news. Mark has been located unharmed. He is back at Grace Mary Manor. Adult Protective Service and Mark’s case worker have been notified to provide follow-up services.

Thanks to the community for sharing the information to help us locate Mark.”

The police department issued a statement on Tuesday evening that officials were looking for a man that had been seen in a vehicle with Hudgins. The two were seen Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. at 500 South Foothill Blvd. and Hudgins withdrew money from his credit union account.

SSLPD Public Information Officer Danielle Croyle told Gephardt Daily officials are no longer searching for that man, and there is no criminal investigation underway connected to that person.