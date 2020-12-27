Update: Police locate vehicle belonging to man allegedly involved in Riverdale shooting

RIVERDALE, Utah, Dec. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have located a vehicle belonging to a man allegedly involved in an early Friday morning shooting that killed one person and critically wounded another in Riverdale.

The deceased victim has been identified as Trevor Anthony Martin, 36, according to a news release by Riverdale Police on Facebook.

The second victim, a 42-year-old woman, remains hospitalized. Her name has not been released.

Two suspects have been arrested and one, Liam H. Gale, whose car has now been located, is still outstanding.

Riverdale police said in a follow-up news release that Salt Lake City Police and the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, or VFAST, located the silver 2004 Mitsubishi Galant, that Gale was last seen driving in Salt Lake City. The license plate number is F936PB.

Gale is a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees Gale or who has any information regarding the shooting incident should contact Riverdale police at 801-395-8221 or 4580 S. Weber River Drive, or call 911.

Brittany Rogers, 31, has already been arrested and is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and obstruction of justice.

Also under arrest is a 16-year-old boy whose name has not been released because of his juvenile status. He is facing charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and obstruction of justice.

Officers from Riverdale Police and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence in the Riverdale Manufactured-Home Community, at 5100 S. 1050 West, at about 3:22 a.m. after emergency dispatchers received a 911 call saying people had been shot.

When police arrived at one of the homes, they found the wounded man and woman, both of whom were reported to be in extremely critical condition.

The male victim was rushed to McKay-Dee Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short while later. The female victim was taken to Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.