Update: Police make 2nd arrest, seek 3rd suspect in fatal shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a second man in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday outside the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Joshua Riak, 21, was arrested Monday following a traffic stop on Modesto Avenue near Modesto Park, 1175 S. 1000 West, according to a news release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Riak was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of murder and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies, in the death of Deliford Knight, 41.

Police say Riak and Deng Mawut Buk, 22, “aided and abetted” Nogolweit “Nunu” Kug, 18, who is suspected of fatally shooting Knight about 3:15 p.m. Saturday near 150 S. West Temple. Salt Lake City police announced Buk’s arrest Sunday.

Police have released a photo of Kug and are asking for the public’s help locating the man. Detectives say Kug should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who encounters him should call 9-1-1. The man may have left Utah, but his location and method of travel are unknown, police said.

Police say Knight and his friends flew from Florida to Salt Lake City to attend Sneaker Con, a one-day event for buying, selling and authenticating shoe collections.

“According to information provided to detectives, Knight and his friends have traveled to similar conventions in different states where they engaged in betting matches to defraud people out of money,” the release states.

Witnesses told police Riak became angry after losing money to Knight in a “shell game” and followed him out of the convention center and onto West Temple, according to a probable cause statement filed Monday in Salt Lake City’s 3rd District Court.

“While on West Temple, the three suspects started fighting with Knight, assaulting him, and tried to get back the lost money,” the police statement says. “At some point, Kug, while in the presence of Buk and Riak, took out a gun and shot Knight.”

Police say Riak and Kug also stole a cellphone and cash from Knight’s pockets before leaving the area in a vehicle.

Witnesses were able to provide a vehicle description and license plate, and detectives also obtained surveillance video of the two men leaving the parking lot, police said.

After being taken into custody, Riak “admitted to being involved in the aggravated robbery and removing items from the victim after he had been shot and was on the pavement,” according to the probable cause statement.

Police say Riak is on probation in Alabama on a previous felony charge. The man had told his probation officer he planned to “rent a car and drive to Alabama” Monday, court documents state.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Salt Lake City police at 801-799-3000.