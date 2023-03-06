Update: Police make arrest in alleged arson at Sandy apartment complex

SANDY, March 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 37-year-old woman has been arrested after police say she intentionally started a fire inside her Sandy apartment, forcing an early morning evacuation at the complex and damaging at least six units.

Crystal Nicole Moss, 37, was arrested for investigation of arson causing more than $5,000 in damage, a second-degree felony, in connection with the early morning fire Sunday at Liberty Heights Apartments, 8176 S. 1300 East.

Fire crews responded about 2:50 a.m. after Sandy City police officers spotted flames coming from a second-floor balcony of the three-story, 12-unit complex. Officers then went door to door to wake up and evacuate residents, Sandy City fire officials said.

All residents were evacuated safely, fire officials said. One resident and two police officers assisting with the evacuation were taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.







Moss approached officers at the scene “and advised she was responsible for starting the fire,” according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court.

Moss told police “she intentionally used a Bic lighter to ignite a tree of life, which was placed inside a cauldron, near her bedroom closet,” the Sandy City police affidavit states.

Moss then “poured a bottle of alcohol” on the fire to “speed up the process,” police said. She told police her “intent was to burn away the negative energy, sadness, and pain in her life.”

“According to Crystal, she wanted to burn the universe, but didn’t want to hurt anyone,” the statement continues.

Police said Moss described her apartment as being on fire, making it difficult to breathe before she evacuated the building with her dog.

“When asked if she attempted to warn any neighbors, Crystal said no,” the affidavit states.

Moss told police she “attempted to bang on the garage door of the nearby fire department, but received no response,” according to the statement.

The American Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents.

Moss was booked into the Salt Lake County jail.