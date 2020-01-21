Update: Police release cause of death for suspect in South Jordan Thanksgiving shooting

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have released the cause of death for the suspect in a shooting early Thanksgiving morning in South Jordan that subsequently turned fatal.

A news release from the South Jordan Police Department said it is working with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office and is in final review of its investigation into the death of the suspect, Joshua Perez-Garcia.

“Joshua and his vehicle were found in a residential construction site in the area of 6200 W. 11000 South on Monday, Dec. 2, by construction workers coming into work,” the news release said. “Joshua was considered the main suspect in the fatal shooting of Efrain Castro, and injuring two others on Thanksgiving morning.”

The Utah Medical Examiner’s Office determined Perez-Garcia died as a result of a gunshot wound to his left arm, with intoxication and exposure to the elements as significant contributing factors, the news release said.

“Investigators believe Joshua was shot with his own gun during a struggle at the time of the shooting,” the news release said. “There are no additional suspects in this case.”

Castro, 23, died Dec. 11 of his injuries, Lt. Matt Pennington told Gephardt Daily after being shot on Nov. 28.

The body of Perez-Garcia was found in a field near the shooting site, and his vehicle was found nearby. The exact cause of his death was not confirmed at that time.

On the day of Castro’s shooting, Pennington told Gephardt Daily officers were called to a “chaotic” scene at 4654 Jordan Parkway about 2:30 a.m. with reports of a gunshot. When police arrived they were startled to find three wounded victims inside the home.

Pennington said the adult victims were rushed to a local hospital with one of them, now identified as Castro, suffering life-threatening injuries. The other two victims were shot once each, one in the arm, one in the torso.

Witnesses told investigators the shooting took place after a “disagreement” between the shooter and Castro, and that the suspect ran from the residence.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.