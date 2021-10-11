Update: Police release name of man killed in Little Cottonwood Canyon climbing accident

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Oct. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department has released the name of the climber who died in a fall Sunday in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

“The man killed in yesterday’s climbing accident has been identified as Mason Boos, age 25 of Salt Lake City,” the UPD statement said.

According to Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police Department spokeswoman, first responders were called out to the Gate Buttress area of Little Cottonwood Canyon about 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

When rescue teams arrived, they found a climber, now identified as Boos, at the bottom of a cliff face.

Investigators believe he fell a distance of 20 to 30 feet, Cutler said, and that rocks had fallen on top of him. “It was a combination of both” that led the fatal injuries, she said.

The circumstances surrounding the fall are still being determined.

“Our condolences to family and friends,” the UPD statement said.