Update: Police release names of brothers killed in southern Utah cycling race

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah, April 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released the names of two California brothers who were hit and killed Friday while competing in a southern Utah cycling race.

Adam Bullard, 49, and Matthew Bullard, 48, both of Whittier, California, were riding in the Spring Tour of St. George about 2 p.m. when they were hit and killed by an impaired driver on Telegraph Street near Coral Canyon Boulevard, Washington City police said.

“Our hearts are heavy for the families impacted by this (tragic) and preventable accident,” Chief Jason Williams said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page Monday.

A tribute posted on a GoFundMe page says the brothers enjoyed life, their families, their faith and each other.

“Adam & Matt Bullard were inseparable brothers that were killed on Saturday 4-9-22 while riding the Tour of Saint George in Utah,” the page says. “Matt and Adam lived a full life, dedicated to Jesus Christ, their families, and each other. Both avid cyclists, they were riding this event with their sons when tragedy struck.

“They were killed by a hit and run drunk driver not far from the finish line. Each a rock star in their own rite, Adam leaves behind his wife Shannon, and son Jacob, and Matt leaves behind his wife April, his son Michael, and his 3 daughters Amanda, Abby and Sarah.”

Suspect arrest

Julie Ann Budge, 47, was arrested Saturday for investigation of automobile homicide, failure to remain at an accident involving death, DUI and reckless driving.

Police say the two cyclists were stopped on the side of the side of the road when they were hit by the SUV driven by Budge. A witness told police “it appeared that Julie did not have the intention of stopping after hitting the two cyclists,” according to a probable case statement filed in St. George’s 5th District Court.

Budge told police she was taking medication for several medical conditions and “explained that she has irritable bowl syndrome and has been defecating on herself without warning,” according to the statement.

Budge told police she “began to uncontrollably defecate on herself while driving so she swerved” and hit the two cyclists, the document states.

Budge later failed a series of sobriety tests, police said.