Update: Police release photos of suspect after man shot to death outside SLC convenience store

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Officials have released surveillance photos of a suspect after a fatal overnight shooting outside a convenience store at 310 South 900 East. Photos: SLCPD

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released surveillance photos of a suspect after a fatal overnight shooting outside a convenience store at 310 South 900 East.

“We are releasing four photos of the suspect in this homicide investigation,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department early Friday morning. “Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call 801-799-3000 immediately and reference case number 21-226389.”

According to a police spokesperson, officers were called to the scene Friday at 1:02 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a group of people administering first aid to a man in a Maverik store parking lot.

Police took over life-saving efforts, but the victim died at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was shot at last once during an altercation with a lone suspect who remains at large.

The victim’s identity has yet be released.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.

