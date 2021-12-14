Update: Police say online threats at Box Elder County schools were ‘attempts at being funny’

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police said Monday evening that online threats that caused the Box Elder School District to close eight of its schools out an abundance of caution were “attempts at being funny.”

A statement released by Tremonton City Police Department at 5:30 p.m. said: “We appreciate the patience and understanding shown by the community and schools as we have investigated multiple threats of violence towards schools in the Tremonton-Garland area. Keeping our schools safe is one of our highest priorities.

“We have served search warrants and conducted many interviews. It has been determined that the threats that were made were attempts at being funny, which were not funny. Two juveniles are being charged criminally for these threats that caused alarm and concern throughout the community.

“All Tremonton-Garland public schools have been searched with bomb-sniffing dogs and there was no indication of the presence of explosives.

“Schools will be back in service tomorrow, with additional safety procedures in place. The police department will be providing extra security at all of the schools in the area as we work to investigate all evidence and tips that we receive.”

The district made the decision to move classes to online learning early Monday morning just hours after revealing the threats were being investigated by the Tremonton Police Department.

The BESC District statement said:

“Due to additional alleged threats and social media postings, schools for the north end of the district, all elementary schools, Harris, BRMS, and BRHS will be moved online today. Please check your Canvas accounts and school emails for directions from your teachers. We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Police are still investigating and will continue to vet any and all alleged threats. Contact the police if you have any direct information.”

The news comes after Salt Lake City Police Department revealed that three students were detained and one was booked into a juvenile detention center as a result of the West High School weapon search and lockdown Monday, which lasted most of the school day.