Update: Police seek to locate individual who may be traveling with missing South Salt Lake man

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake Police are still searching for a missing South Salt Lake man Tuesday evening, and also an individual who may be traveling with him.

A Silver Alert was issued Monday for Mark Eugene Hudgins, 64, who suffers from diabetes and a traumatic brain injury, the Silver Alert notice said. A South Salt Lake Police notice said Hudgins also suffers from hypothyroidism and may be disoriented. He left without his diabetes medication or warm clothing.

He was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at Grace Mary Manor, 19 E. Gregson Ave., the alert said.

A statement from SSL Police Tuesday evening says: “Today around 12:30 p.m. at 500 South Foothill Blvd. Mark withdrew money from his credit union account. Mark was traveling with this person. (See image above)

“We know the photo is poor quality, but it is the best we have. We need help identifying this individual. The vehicle is described as a 2009-2015 red Honda Pilot. We want to verify the welfare of Mark. Mark is still considered endangered.”

Hudgins is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He is Caucasian, and has a shaved head, a long gray/white beard, blue eyes, and tattoos on his forearms and upper left arm.

The SSLPD notice said Hudgins does not have a cellphone and did not take a coat or regular shoes. He may be be wearing sandals, it said.

Anyone with information on Hudgins’ whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch at 801-840-4000 or their local law enforcement agency.