Update: Price man missing since Oct. 8 found deceased

PRICE, Utah, Oct. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Price man who had been missing for over a week has been found deceased, police said Sunday night.

Guadalupe “Lupe” Molinar, 70, had not been in contact with any friends or family members since Oct. 8, and the Price City Police Department was investigating the missing person complaint.

Late Sunday night, Price City PD released the following statement:

“We are sad to share that Lupe was located tonight, deceased, and in the rural area southeast from his residence. The area Lupe was located is in Carbon County and his death is being investigated by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. Due to the active investigation that is being conducted by another agency, we will not be releasing any further information.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Lupe’s family and we thank all of those who have assisted in this investigation.”