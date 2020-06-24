Update: ‘Ranches Fire’ in Eagle Mountain burns 22 acres, now under control

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, June 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The brush fire, now known as the “Ranches Fire,” that broke out late Tuesday afternoon in Eagle Mountain has burned 22 acres and is now under control, Unified Fire Authority tweeted Tuesday night.

Officials expect to have the fire contained by about 10 p.m.

Crews from Unified Fire Authority and Camp Williams responded at about 5:45 p.m. to the blaze in the area of Sunset Drive and East Horizon Drive (Meadow Rand subdivision north of State Route 73).

Helicopters were brought in from nearby Camp Williams to help fight the fire.

No structures were lost, and there were no injuries to firefighters, although there were two reports of smoke inhalation, the latest tweet from UFA said.

To view a video report from UFA, click here.

Gephardt Daily will continue to update this story as more information becomes known.