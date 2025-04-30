Update: Remains found in Alpine’s Lambert Park identified

ALPINE, Utah, April 30, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Skeletal remains discovered in Alpine’s Lambert Park the evening of Friday, April 25, have been identified.

According to a statement released Wednesday morning by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, “The decedent was identified as Gabrielle Makenna Shull of Alpine.

“Gabbie, who was 24 at the time, went missing from her home in Alpine in January of 2024,” the OME’s news release said.

“Many searches were conducted in and around Lambert Park and other locations but family members, friends, and authorities were unable to locate her.

Although the forensic anthropology exam is not complete, foul play was not suspected, OME’s statement said.

“Our thoughts are with Gabbie’s family at this terribly difficult time.”

Shull’s family issued the following statement: “Gabbie’s sweet personality has been and will continue to be greatly missed. Our family is so grateful her remains were found and also to the many, many people who helped in trying to find her.”

Photo shared by the Lone Peak Police Department



