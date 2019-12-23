Update: Rendon Terrace evacuation lifted, residents returning to apartments

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — The evacuation order for Rendon Terrace has been lifted, and residents are allowed to reoccupy the building, the Salt Lake City Fire Department tweeted Sunday night.

Family members and residents may call 801-799-4636 if more information is needed.

The evacuation order was put in place after a hazmat incident involving a pest control fogger that went off by mistake.

The fire department initially tweeted at 2:45 p.m. Sunday that crews were at a working fire in the area of 158 North 600 West.

Fifteen minutes later, a follow-up tweet said there was no fire at the location, but there was “household chemical exposure.”

Officials said approximately 20 residents of Rendon Terrace senior apartments had been evacuated and were sheltering on a UTA bus. They were soon relocated to the Sorenson Multi-Cultural Center on California Avenue, where they stayed until the health department cleared the apartments for reoccupation.

The Greater Salt Lake Chapter of the Red Cross also was on hand to assist the evacuees at the Sorenson Center.

Two residents and two firefighters were transported to area hospitals to be checked out as a result of the incident, officials said. No further information was available regarding their condition.