Update: Runaway garbage truck causes multi-vehicle crash in West Bountiful

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah, June 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash Friday morning in West Bountiful resulted in eight damaged vehicles, including a garbage truck, but fortunately no injuries to any people.

West Bountiful Police Sgt. Smith told Gephardt Daily the garbage truck, owned by a private company, was coming off the freeway and wasn’t able to stop.

The truck jumped a curb and ran into a parking lot in the area of 400 West and 500 North, where it struck seven parked, unoccupied vehicles.

Smith said a man who was walking along the sidewalk narrowly escaped being hit by the out-of-control garbage truck

“He luckily missed it by a just few seconds,” Smith said.

The 10:12 a.m. incident is still under investigation, and it isn’t known yet if the truck’s failure to stop was caused by mechanical or operator error.

The damage to the parked vehicles was “extensive,” Smith said.

The right, westbound lane of 500 North was still closed to traffic at 11:45 a.m. as cars were being towed away, but Smith said it was expected that the area would be cleared soon.