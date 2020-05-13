Update: Saddle Fire north of Midway now 630 acres, 15% contained

MIDWAY, Utah, May 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Saddle Fire burning north of Midway is now estimated at 630 acres and is 15% contained, officials said Wednesday morning.

“There are 150 personnel assigned to the fire,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 10:20 a.m. “Aircraft and two additional crews will be supporting the suppression efforts today.”

The American Red Cross of Utah tweeted: “The Red Cross is supporting an evacuation center for those displaced by the Saddle Fire in Wasatch County. The center is located at the West Midway Stake Center at 165 N. Center in Midway.”

Utah Fire Info initially tweeted at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday the blaze was moving north.

“Firefighters are experiencing strong, erratic winds in the area,” the initial tweet said.

The public is asked to stay away from the fire area so that first responders can operate safely.

“A few homes have been evacuated as a precaution, they are not threatened at this time,” said a follow-up tweet Tuesday. The fire is moving away from structures, officials said.

Resources from Lone Peak Hotshots, Wasatch County Fire, Wasatch County Public Works, Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands, Heber City Police Department and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

Wasatch Mountain State Park has closed the Dutch Hollow Trail System because of the Saddle Fire. Also closed are “The Phosphate” and “The Face” trails. The closures are in effect until further notice.

A juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the Saddle Fire.

It was determined that the fire was human-caused, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said, and it appears the suspect acted alone.

The juvenile also is suspected in other recent fires near the Interlaken and Pine Canyon areas north of Midway.

The investigation is still underway, and anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 435-654-WCSO.

For updates, follow Utah Wildfire on Twitter at @UtahWildfire