Update: Salt Lake City pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup truck

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City pedestrian was killed Wednesday after being struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of 2100 East and 1300 South.

First responders were dispatched to the accident site about 3:31 p.m. Bystanders were already performing CPR, according to a Salt Lake City Police news release.

The victim, whose name was being withheld pending notification of family members, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police say it appears the driver of the pickup was turning from 1300 South to 2100 East and “hit the victim while they were in a marked crosswalk.”

The driver stopped and remained on scene, police said.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.