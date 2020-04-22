Update: Salt Lake County Jail officials say 1 inmate under medical isolation protocol

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Jail officials said Wednesday one inmate is under medical isolation protocol after testing positive for COVID-19.

Since March 31, a total of 14 inmates at the Salt Lake County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, said a news release. Of these 14, one remains under medical isolation protocol, while earlier cases have resolved. The rate of persons incarcerated with COVID-19 is at 1%.

A total of 54 inmates are under medical quarantine protocol.

“The health and safety of everyone in Metro and Oxbow Jails continue to be our number one priority,” said Sheriff Rosie Rivera. “The changes we have implemented over the last number of weeks have prepared us to address the challenge of COVID-19 in our facilities. I am impressed with how our jail has handled operations in the face of an unprecedented pandemic. This morning, we have one inmate positive for COVID-19 which is a reflection on the proactive measures we have taken to mitigate the spread.”

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office has had several employees test positive for COVID-19, many of whom have recovered and returned to work, the news release said. Due to HIPPA and Salt Lake Sheriff’s Office Human Resource policies, officials are unable to disclose personal or medical information concerning those individuals. Rivera and other representatives from the sheriff’s office have been in contact with the affected employees or their family members.

“My thoughts are with our sheriff’s office employees who are currently fighting a personal battle with COVID-19,” Rivera added. “I sincerely appreciate the hard work, dedication, and resilience shown by all of our team members.”