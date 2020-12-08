Update: Salt Lake police ID victim, persons of interest in Milagro Apartments shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have identified two persons of interest as well as the victim in a shooting at a Salt Lake City apartment complex early Sunday morning.

The victim of the homicide has been identified as Miguel Angel Prado, 23, said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department on Monday afternoon.

The man and woman police would like to speak to in connection with the incident are Lennyn Barios-Peralta, 22, and Andrea Martina Velez, 19, the tweet said.

The incident occurred inside the Milagro Apartments, at 241 W. 200 South, just before 3:55 a.m., according to Salt Lake City police officials.

Responding officers found Prado and a woman in her 20s with gunshot wounds. They were transported to area hospitals, where Prado died. The woman is in critical but stable condition, officials said.

The two persons of interest fled the scene, officials said.

Officials have not said why Barios-Peralta and Velez were at the apartment complex or what their relationship is to each other and the victim. It is not believed that Barios-Peralta and Velez and the victim lived at the apartment complex, but the injured woman may have been a resident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000. To remain anonymous, text crime tips to 274637. Start the text with the keyword TIPSLCPD, which routes it to SLCPD, then a space, followed by the relevant information or photos. Reference: crimetip. The reference number in this case is #20-217880.