Update: Search reveals no guests, staff members caught in Snowbird avalanche

SNOWBIRD, Utah, April 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Snowbird resort officials say no victims were caught in a natural avalanche triggered Thursday near the west side of Chickadee trail.

“Snowbird teams have completed a full search of the incident site and have confirmed that no guests or employees were caught in the debris caused by an avalanche that was triggered outside of Snowbird’s boundaries,” says a 3:24 tweet issued by the resort.”

That good news was shared 90 minutes after after an initial 1:54 p.m. tweet:

“A naturally-occurring avalanche that started on the south facing, lower section of Mt. Superior (outside of Snowbird boundaries), ran across SR-210, and onto the western edge of Snowbird’s Chickadee trail,” says a 1:54 p.m. Thursday tweet from Snowbird resort.

“The Chickadee lift and trail were open at the time of the avalanche. We are taking every measure possible to confirm that no guests or employees were impacted, including the use of Avalanche Rescue Dogs, RECCO technology and a probe line.”

Another tweet stated that Snowbird Village was placed on Interlodge, which happens “when snow levels are so great and avalanche danger is so extreme that patrons and employees of Snowbird are confined to resort buildings while avalanche work is being done. During Interlodge, road access to Snowbird is shut down as well while UDOT performs avalanche work on it,” the Snowbird website says.

There has been no update on whether the resort remains on Interlodge.