Update: Semi driver dies in Box Elder County I-15 crash

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a semi was pronounced deceased Friday after the truck ran off Interstate 15 near milepost 386.

Fielding Fire Department and Utah Highway Patrol responded to the scene at 1:43 p.m. after callers reported that the semi had run off the road and the driver was unconscious with no pulse, said a Garland Fire Department post on Facebook.

“Resuscitation efforts were made on scene but driver was pronounced deceased,” the post said. “Garland Fire assisted with fuel and Hazmat mitigation from the semi.”

Utah Highway Patrol, which is in charge of the investigation, released the following statement Friday night:

“The driver of the vehicle appeared to have suffered a fatal medical issue while driving. The vehicle went off the roadway to the right and through a large ditch.

“When troopers arrived on scene, the driver was unresponsive still in the driver seat. Troopers and EMS personnel provided life-saving measures, but the driver had passed away.”

The name of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of family members.