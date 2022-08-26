Update: Semi truck driver in critical condition after crash leads to fire on I-80 West

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, AUG. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi truck driver is in critical condition after a Friday morning crash on Interstate 80 West in Tooele County.

The crash happened about 12:45 a.m. when “a white Volvo semi was traveling westbound on I-80 near milepost 41 in the right lane. As the truck was still traveling, it was hit from behind by a white Kenworth Semi,” a UHP statement said.

“The vehicles stayed together and stopped towards the right shoulder. After the collision, a fire started causing both trucks to become engulfed in flames.”

The driver of the Kenworth was airlifted from the scene in critical condition. The driver of the Volvo reported no injuries, the UHP said.

One semi was hauling car parts and the other hauling wheat.

It was estimated I-80 westbound closure would last until noon while crews work to clean up the crash scene.

The cause of the crash is still currently under investigation.