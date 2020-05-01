Update: Shepard Fire in Davis County now 100% contained

FARMINGTON, Utah, April 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Shepard Fire in Davis County is now 100% contained, officials said Thursday night.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info at 9 p.m. said the fire was at 10.7 acres when it was contained and is now being monitored to keep it from growing.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, a tweet said the fire, north of Farmington Canyon, was 70% contained.

The fire was located south of Shepard Peak and started at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fire crews from Farmington and Kaysville initially hiked up to the site, and Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest officials also responded.

The fire is believed to have been started by downed power lines.