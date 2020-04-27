Update: Shepard Fire in Davis County to be monitored overnight, more fire crews going up Monday morning

FARMINGTON, Utah, April 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are still on scene at a grass fire north of Farmington Canyon that has scorched approximately three acres of grass and brush since Sunday afternoon.

The fire, called the Shepard Fire, is located south of Shepard Peak and started at about 3:30 p.m.

Fire crews from Farmington and Kaysville hiked up to the site, and Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest officials also responded.

The fire is believed to have been started by downed power lines.

Fire personnel will monitor the fire thru the night, UWCNF tweeted later Sunday night.

Thirty-five firefighters have been ordered to arrive Monday morning to suppress the fire.

