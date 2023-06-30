Update: Sheriff’s office identifies West Haven man shot, killed in backyard

WEST HAVEN, Utah, June 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 50-year-old man shot and killed in the backyard of his West Haven home Wednesday night.

Russell Allen Evans died after being shot multiple times by a man who sheriff’s deputies say was stalking him, hiding in his backyard and waiting for a chance to kill him.

Evans’ brother-in law, Dallas Wade Martineau, 40, of Roy, has been arrested for investigation of first-degree felony murder in connection with his death.

“As the investigation into the incident continue, we must remember that healing is a gradual process. We urge the media and the public to respect the privacy and dignity of the victim and their families during this time of immense sorrow,” Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Colby Ryan stated in a news release Friday.

Martineau told deputies he drove to the shooting victim’s home near 4300 S. 4700 West and hid in his backyard, according to a probable cause statement filed in 2nd District Court.

“He described listening to conversations [Evans] was having in the home. He admitted that he was already holding the gun in his hands. He stated that when [Evans] started to come outside that they made eye contact and he shot him multiple times. He then fled the scene and went to his home in Roy,” the affidavit states.

After shooting Evans multiple times, Martineau fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting about 11:10 p.m. and found Evans unresponsive in his backyard. Deputies performed CPR until Weber fire crews arrived and took over medical care.

Evans was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according the sheriff’s office.

A witness told deputies that Evans had gone out to his back porch to smoke when he was shot, the affidavit states. From inside the home, the witness heard “multiple pop sounds” and “looked outside and saw a male standing with his arms outstretched like [he] was holding a gun.”

The witness told deputies he believed Martineau was the shooter, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies later arrested him at his residence in Roy.

Investigators found multiple shell casings in the back patio area of Evans’ home, and a firearm was recovered from Martineau’s truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Martineau is being held without bail in the Weber County Jail.