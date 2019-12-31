UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled; missing South Salt Lake man found safe, returned home

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 31, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — The Silver Alert for a missing South Salt Lake man has been cancelled.

South Salt Lake public information officer Gary Keller released a statement just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday saying 81-year-old Oscar DeLeon “was returned home safe and well.”

According to Keller, DeLeon was found “just before midnight riding a UTA bus. He had been riding the bus all day.”