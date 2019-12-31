UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled; missing South Salt Lake man found safe, returned home

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 31, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — The Silver Alert for a missing South Salt Lake man has been cancelled.
South Salt Lake public information officer Gary Keller released a statement just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday saying 81-year-old Oscar DeLeon “was returned home safe and well.”
According to Keller, DeLeon was found “just before midnight riding a UTA bus. He had been riding the bus all day.”
DeLeon had been declared missing and endangered man after walking away from the 820 Apartments, at 829 West Creek Bend Drive (3900 South), about 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon.