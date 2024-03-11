Update: SLCPD asks public’s help in hit-and-run auto-ped investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for help investigating a hit and run crash which left a woman with “life-threatening injuries.”

According to a press release by the SLCPD PR Unit the investigation began Monday at 4:49 a.m. when SLC911 received information about an auto-pedestrian crash at 600 West North Temple Street.

“Officers arrived and found a woman lying in the road.

“Paramedics took the woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries,” the release said.

“Based on the preliminary information, officers believe a car traveling southbound on 600 West ran the red light and hit the woman in the crosswalk.

“The car did not stop.”

Anyone with information about this crash should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 24-54182.