Update: SLCPD IDs man wanted in robbery case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials said Thursday they have identified a man wanted in connection with a robbery case, but they have yet to locate the man himself.

“This guy decided to start the New Year by breaking into a local business and helped himself to some computer equipment and virtual reality gear,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department Wednesday. “Please help us identify him and bring him back to reality!”

In a follow-up tweet Thursday, SLCPD said: “Thank you to those that helped on this! We have been able to get a positive identification on this burglar!”

A second tweet Thursday said: “Our #community has been great, we know he is Brendan Cook, 39. As it turns out he has multiple felony warrants. Busy being bad. We would really like to know where Cook is. If you know his location give us a call, 801-799-3000. Thanks again for your help!” The case number is 20-3350.