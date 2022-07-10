Update: SLCPD says Pierpont Ave. victim critically injured was woman, 34

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials now say the victim critically injured early Sunday on Pierpont Avenue, near a bar, was a 34-year-old woman who was punched by an unknown assailant.

Police responded to the scene of a reported assault in progress at about 1:15 a.m. Upon arrival at 149 W. Pierpont Ave., “they found a chaotic scene with more than 100 people on the streets, with more exiting the nearby entertainment venues. Officers identified a large fight and attempted to disperse the crowds.”

A SLCPD spokesman originally told Gephardt Daily, at the scene, the victim was a man.

“Officers received assistance from a private security company and Salt Lake County sheriff deputies,” the police statement says. “Due to the size and volatility of the crowds, SLCPD requested additional patrol officers respond.

“At 2 a.m., officers on scene heard multiple shots being fired in the area. Officers immediately began searching for the shooter and to check for any gunshot victims.”

It was during that search that officers located the woman, “on the ground suffering from critical injuries. Officers began immediate life-saving efforts.”

Medical first responders could not immediately determine the cause of the woman’s injuries while on scene, the statement says.

“Paramedics transported her to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries where she remains.

“Doctors have confirmed the woman was not shot and was likely punched by an unknown person during the fight. No arrests have been made. Due to the severity of her injuries, the SLCPD Homicide Squad responded to the scene.”

Many witnesses left before police could get witness statements, the news release says.

The SLCPD is asking that anyone with information on this case, including people with photos or videos of the events leading up to, during and after to please call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-129894.

The statement says that for the past several weeks, the SLCPD has staffed additional patrol shifts around Pierpont Avenue and West Temple as part of a proactive crime reduction approach.