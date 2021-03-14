Update: 4 skiers trapped by Utah County avalanche may have to wait for rescue

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Marc 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people trapped Sunday by an avalanche near Pfeifferhorn Peak, above Alpine and Little Cottonwood Canyon, may have to wait until Monday to be rescued.

None of those trapped were buried by the snow, Lt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, told reporters.

Two did suffer leg injuries, one a possible broken ankle and the other a possibly broken leg.

Air rescue crews have been unable to get to the scene due to dangers involved, including low visibility due to clouds, Cannon said.

The idea of sending snowmobilers was also rejected due to the unstable condition of the snow, and fears of starting additional avalanches.

Cannon said it’s still hoped a Department of Public Safety helicopter may be able to lower Search and Rescue team members to the area of those stranded, and team members might be able to stabilize those injured for transport.

If that’s not successful, Cannon said that crews are working to get enough food, survival gear and medical supplies to those trapped that they will be able to survive the night and any worsening medical problems.

