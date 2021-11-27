Video: South Jordan officer in serious condition, suspect critical after shooting during ‘knock and talk’ search

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police have updated the conditions of an officer and a suspect wounded during an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

The officer, shot in the lower leg, is in serious condition. The suspect, shot multiple times, is in critical condition. Both are medically stable, said Lt. Matt Pennington, SJPD.

In keeping with officer-involved critical incident policy, officers directly involved in the shooting will remain on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation by officials outside of the South Jordan Police Department.

Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted his concern for the officer on Saturday morning.

“Our hearts are with this brave officer and his family as we pray for his full recovery. We are once again filled with gratitude to the brave men and women who daily put themselves in harm’s way to serve and protect their fellow citizens.”

The incident

The incident began at about 8 p.m. at a residence in the area of 10450 S. Tarali Court.

“It was a ‘knock and talk’ at the residence to see if he was there,” Pennington said at the scene, adding that the officers “made contact with some people who live in the residence and they allowed them in to look for him.”

The suspect in a stolen vehicle case was found in the basement when he came out of a bedroom and fired several rounds at the officers, Pennington said.

“One officer was shot in the leg and seriously injured, he was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition. The second officer was not injured. Both officers returned fire, critically injuring the suspect,” Pennington wrote in a Saturday morning update.

“The suspect was also transported to a local hospital and underwent surgery — he is currently in stable but critical condition.”

OICI investigation

Salt Lake County Team Two will handle the investigation.

“The protocol team is a multi-jurisdictional unit comprised of investigators from police departments throughout the valley not including the agency(s) involved,” Pennington’s statement says.

“This protocol creates an independent, transparent, and objective process from which meaningful and valuable conclusions can be drawn. Once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for review.”

