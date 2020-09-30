Update: South Salt Lake police ID 23-year-old homicide victim

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a homicide victim found in a South Salt Lake parking lot Monday morning.

The deceased is Kaitlyn Barron, 23, from San Antonio, Texas, says a Facebook post from South South Salt Lake Police Department.

“Kaitlyn died as a result of blunt force trauma,” the post says. “Evidence from the scene has been submitted for forensic analysis. The investigation is on going. If anyone has information related to this crime call 801-840-4000.”

A witness called police around 7:30 a.m. to report a deceased female in the back parking lot of 2550 South and 300 West, said a previous Facebook post from SSLPD.

