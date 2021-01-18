Update: South Salt Lake police ID woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake Police have released the name of a woman killed in an auto-pedestrian crash early Sunday morning.

The deceased is Lark Anderson, 47, according to a news release from SSLPD.

“Wishing the family of Ms. Anderson our sincere condolences,” the news release said.

The incident occurred in the area of 3280 S. 900 West at approximately 3:30 a.m.

“Speed was not a contributing factor,” the news release said. “A person of interest has been identified and interviewed. No citation issued or arrest made at this time. The case is still under investigation.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.