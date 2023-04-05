Update: St. George police capture burglary suspect deemed ‘armed and dangerous’

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A burglary suspect described by St. George police as “armed and dangerous” in an alert issued Tuesday has been taken into custody.

“CAPTURED. Jason Fierro was located this morning by St George Police Officers at approximately 7:30 a.m. and is now in police custody,” says a St. George Police update issued Wednesday..

“There were no injuries. Thank you to everyone for their help.”

The original news release, issued just before noon Tuesday, said Fierro was wanted after a business burglary “where he discharged a firearm multiple times. JASON FIERRO IS CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS. DO NOT APPROACH.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the case after charging documents are filed.