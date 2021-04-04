Update: St. George Police negotiators get man to relinquish gun in Red Hills Parkway standoff

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Negotiators with the St. George Police Department were able to convince a man to give up his gun after an incident that closed parts of Red Hills Parkway to traffic for hours Sunday afternoon.

“Incident on Red Hills Parkway resolved peacefully,” said a social media post shared by the St. George Police Department at 4:58 p.m.

“St. George Police Negotiators were successfully able to arrange for the subject with the firearm, at the water tank on Red Hills Parkway, to relinquish his firearm. He is now with police and medical personnel for treatment. Red Hills Parkway is now open and traffic can resume as normal.

“We would like to recognize the professionalism and patience shown by all responding personnel. Special thanks to the Washington County Deputies and DSU Police personnel who responded to assist at the beginning of the incident, as well as representatives from the Southwest Mental Health Department who responded to provide support for our efforts.”

An initial post, issued at 1:44 p.m., warned drivers to stay away from the area of 400 East, near the water tank, on Red Hills Parkway.

“Initial indications are, that the male is suicidal and has told persons around him, to leave the area,” the first post said. “Red Hills Parkway is closed from 1000 East to 200 East. PLEASE avoid the area, you may get stuck if you don’t.”

The second SGPD post thanked the public for steering clear.

“Thank you to the public for your continuing support and patience,” it says. “We hope the rest of your holiday weekend is enjoyable and those traveling can make it home safely.”

Anyone having suicidal thoughts is urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.