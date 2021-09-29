Update: Stewart Lake Fire in Uintah County now 90% contained

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Stewart Lake Fire in Uintah County is now 90% contained, officials said Tuesday.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info at 6:45 p.m. Monday said the fire near Jensen was initially threatening structures, but activity was “significantly reduced” by decreasing temperatures and increasing humidity.

“The #StewartLakeFire was determined to be human-caused by mowing equipment which sparked the fire,” said a follow-up tweet Tuesday morning. “Activity has been minimal today. The fire is estimated between 230-270 acres. 90% contained.”

