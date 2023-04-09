Update: Store video shows suspect prior to brazen attempted kidnapping at West Valley City school

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 8, 2023 — Police have released new surveillance video of the suspect in a brazen attempted kidnapping Thursday at a West Valley City elementary school.

Video released by the Granite Police Department on Saturday shows the teenager or young man accused of attempting to kidnap a third-grade girl outside Whittier Elementary School leaving a nearby grocery store about 20 minutes prior to the attack.

Police say the male of unknown age is believed to have shoplifted items from Smith’s at 5620 W. 4100 South about 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

At 3:50 p.m., the same person grabbed and tried to abduct the third-grade girl at Whittier Elementary School at 3585 S. 6000 West, police said.

Granite School District officials say the girl fought back against her attacker and screamed for help. She was able to break free on her own about the same time as a school employee arrived to assist.

The third-grader was uninjured in the attack, police said.

“In this particular case, this victim did everything right,” district spokesman Ben Horsley said. “I saw the [surveillance] video this morning, and she fought for her life. She did everything absolutely right. She fled at that moment to her mother’s vehicle, and the suspect obviously went a different way. Considering what could have possibly happened, this is every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Police previously released surveillance video showing the alleged attacker leaving the school. He’s believed to be a juvenile but may be in his early 20s, police said.

The suspect is described as light-skinned, between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150-160 pounds. He was wearing a blue and gray sweatshirt, gray pants and black beanie at the time of the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the attempted kidnapping is asked to call police at 801–481–7122.