Update: Strawberry Fire in Kane County caused by lightning

KANE COUNTY, Utah, July 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Strawberry Fire, which started Monday afternoon just east of Mammoth Creek Road, has been mapped at 43 acres, Utah Fire Info tweeted late Monday night.

Officials have determined that the wildfire was caused by lightning.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday, Cedar Mountain Fire Protection District on Facebook said, “Air operations have been halted for the night. Hot shot crews will be working throughout the night.”

Cedar Mountain posted earlier on Facebook that its crews had been joined by the Division of Forestry and the Bureau of Land Management in fighting the fire east of Mammoth Creek Road, north of State Route 14 and northeast of Duck Creek Village.

