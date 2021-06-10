Update: Structures threatened, evacuations in place after wildfire breaks out in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, June 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Structures are threatened and evacuations are in place after a wildfire broke out in San Juan County Wednesday afternoon.

“The #PackCreekFire has grown to 400 acres, 0% contained,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 11 a.m. “Structures are threatened, all homes in the Pack Creek community have been evacuated. One structure destroyed. A Type 2 IMT has been ordered to assume command of fire.”

A follow-up tweet said: “The fire has been determined to be human caused, by an unattended campfire. The fire is burning with active fire behavior today. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect a tonight until 10 p.m. For public and firefighter safety, please avoid the area.”

An update Wednesday night initially said the fire was moving away from structures, but a tweet just an hour later said winds had shifted, driving the fire down the canyon. Ground crews had to disengage at that time due to the extreme fire behavior.

The Pack Creek Fire broke at at approximately 3:45 p.m. and was initially estimated at five acres. The fire is burning in the Manti-La Sal National Forest south of Moab.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.