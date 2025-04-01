Update: Subject of Riverdale Silver Alert found deceased in Weber River

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, March 31, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An 86-year-old man who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued at 12:42 p.m. Monday has been found deceased.

The Riverdale Police Department issued an urgent Silver Alert for Edward Bovero, 86, reported missing from his residence early on Monday.

Bovero was found deceased late Monday afternoon, submerged in the Weber River, according to Chief Casey Warren.

Concerns had been high after Bovero disappeared due to his age, physical and mental state, the initial release said. He was also oxygen-dependent, and left without his oxygen tank.

Officials followed a lead that Bovero, who left on foot, frequented a park walkway by the river.

As of 6 p.m., officials reported that the multi-hour search had been conducted by multiple agencies, including the Weber County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crew. Crews were beginning to clear the scene. Bovero’s body has been recovered and turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials on scene said the river is currently running faster and higher than usual due to spring runoff, and urged people to be careful.